Pelicans Storm Back from Two Deficits, Beat Wood Ducks 7-6

August 30, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Despite trailing by three runs twice, the Myrtle Beach Pelicans won their second game of the week 7-6 over the Down East Wood Ducks on Friday night. The win pushed the Birds' record to 56-64 and 27-27 in the second half, while the Wood Ducks dropped to 62-57 and 27-27 in the second half. Friday was the second Dino Night of the season presented by Ed's Dinosaurs Live, with the Pelicans wearing their "Pelisaurus Rex" jerseys and hats.

Alfonsin Rosario (3-4, 2 HR, 5 RBI, BB) exploded for two home runs and five runs driven in to set a career high. Rosario hit a three-run homer in the third and a two-run homer in the fifth. Owen Ayers (1-4, 2B, RBI) provided an RBI double to tie the game in the fifth.

With five shutout innings out of the bullpen, Jeral Vizcaino (4-3) earned the win with five hits and a walk allowed while striking out three. Shane Marshall picked up the save by shutting down the Wood Ducks in the final inning.

Down East tallied 12 hits for the game, led by Chandler Pollard (2-4, 2B, 2 RBI) who drove in two runs with a multi-hit game. Yeremi Cabrera (2-3, 3B, RBI, BB) reached base three times while also hitting a triple.

Friday's loss went to Luke Savage (2-4) after allowing the go-ahead run on a wild pitch in the eighth. Starter Caden Scarborough sacrificed three earned runs on the home run while stretching 2 1/3 innings in his Down East debut.

Down East took the lead in the top of the third with a three-run inning. Cabrera led off the inning with a single and later scored on a wild pitch by Pelicans' starter Nazier Mulé. Casey Cook later hit an RBI single with the bases loaded and Julian Brock brought home one on an RBI groundout for a 3-0 lead.

The Pelicans answered right away as Rosario hit his 14th home run of the season in the bottom half with a three-run shot to left field to tie the game

Another trio of runs came home for the Wood Ducks in the top of the fourth. Cabrera hit an RBI triple to deep center field to get the lead back. Later in the inning, Pollard hit a two-run single to extend the lead to 6-3.

Rosario's second home run came in the home half of the fifth, as he lifted a two-run homer to left field to cut the lead to one. Ayers later tied the game on an RBI double down the right-field line.

The Pelicans took their first lead in the bottom of the eighth as Miguel Pabon came home to score after a wild pitch by Savage to make the score 7-6.

Both teams will play a doubleheader on Saturday evening with game one slated for 4:05 p.m.

