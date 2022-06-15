Pelicans Record Second Straight Shutout, Beat Nationals 1-0
June 15, 2022 - Carolina League (CarL) - Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release
Myrtle Beach has outscored Fredericksburg 3-0 in the first two games of the series
Runs came at a premium once again in game two of the series as the Myrtle Beach Pelicans defeated the Fredericksburg Nationals 1-0 on Wednesday night. It was the seventh shutout of the season and second in a row for the Pelicans, who improved to 42-17 with the victory. Their magic number now stands at six to clinch the first-half championship in the Carolina League South Division and a playoff spot. Fredericksburg dropped to 30-29 with Wednesday's loss.
