Dooney Powers Fireflies over Mudcats in 2-1 Win

COLUMBIA, SC - The Fireflies rallied behind second baseman Dayton Dooney in a 2-1 win vs the Carolina Mudcats at Segra Park Wednesday afternoon.

It's the first time since August 10-12, 2021 that the Fireflies have won three-consecutive games. During that stretch, they beat up on the Fayetteville Woodpeckers 21-5, 5-3 and 15-4.

The Fireflies cracked the score column in the home half of the first. Jean Ramirez singled and moved to third on a throwing error from catcher Jeferson Quero to start the frame. Later in the inning, Dayton Dooney drove a sacrifice fly to right that scored Ramirez to break the scoreless tie.

Dooney stayed hot his second time at the plate. He cranked his first homer of the season, his second of his career beyond the right field wall to put the Fireflies up by a pair.

Columbia enjoyed one of the best starts of the young season from Ben Kudrna, who reached a career-high 4.1 innings of work while tying a career-best six punchouts. He also kept Carolina off the scoreboard. The righty has not allowed an earned run to score in his last 14.1 innings of work dating back to his first start, May 21 vs Myrtle Beach.

Carolina scored their lone run in the bottom of the eighth, when Jeferson Quero knocked his third homer of the season over the right field fence to push Carolina within a run. Outside of that hit, Ryan Hennen (W, 1-0) pitched a solid outing, going 3.2 innings, allowing four hits and that lone run in his first win of the season. Luis Barroso (S, 5) closed out the game with a hitless ninth to earn his first save since May 26.

The Fireflies continue their series with the Carolina Mudcats tomorrow night at 7:05 pm at Segra Park. Southpaw Frank Mozzicato (0-2, 7.82 ERA) takes the slab for Columbia and RHP Carlos Rodriguez (2-2, 4.21 ERA) counters for Carolina.

Tomorrow evening is a Budweiser Thirsty Thursday at Segra Park. Join the Fireflies for half-priced fountain sodas and draft beer, as well as $2 12 oz cans of Bud Light available at the concession stands for the game. Tickets are available at FirefliesTickets.com.

