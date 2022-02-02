Pelicans Now Hiring & Accepting Anthem Auditions

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans are now accepting online National Anthem auditions for the 2022 season. Fans can submit their video. All ages are welcome to submit, however, a submission does not guarantee a spot to perform during the season.

Vocalists, musicians and groups are welcome to submit. Please note that all vocalists must sing without a music track. Additionally, all performances must be 90 seconds or less. Submissions will be accepted through March 27 at midnight.

For more information, please contact the Pelicans Front Office at 843-918-6000.

The Pelicans' 2022 season will begin on April 12 against the Augusta GreenJackets. Season tickets are available now. For more information visit MyrtleBeachPelicans.com, call (843) 918-6000, or visit the Pelicans Front Office.

