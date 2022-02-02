Annual Job Fairs Set for February 9 and February 19 at Five County Stadium

ZEBULON - The Carolina Mudcats are looking to add to the club's part-time and seasonal full-time staff by hosting two job fair hiring events ahead of the upcoming 2022 season. Both events will be held at Five County Stadium in Zebulon, with the first scheduled for Wednesday, February 9 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., and the second on Saturday, February 19 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Interested job seekers ages 16 and over wishing to work for the Mudcats are encouraged to attend the job fairs in person. The Mudcats also request that applicants fill out an online application, or download, print and submit an employment application form found online at carolinamudcats.com before attending.

Through the job fair the Mudcats will look to fill multiple positions across various departments including stadium operations, video operations, promotions, ticketing, merchandise, and concessions. A full list of available positions, including job descriptions, can be found online at carolinamudcats.com. Additional information is also available by calling (919) 269-2287.

Interviews will take place at Five County Stadium in Zebulon, and are conducted on a first-come, first-served basis. Parking will be available in the main parking lot adjacent to NC Hwy 264 and near the team front office.

Applicants should arrive early; the interview segment of the first job fair on Wednesday, February 9 will begin promptly at 4:00 p.m. Additionally, the interview portion of the Saturday, February 19 job fair will begin at 10:00 a.m.

