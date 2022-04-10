Pelicans Hang on for First Win against RiverDogs in Series Finale

Despite being outhit 14-5, the Myrtle Beach Pelicans held on for a 7-6 win over the Charleston RiverDogs on Sunday night. The win was the first of the season for the Pelicans, as they improved to 1-2 on the young season. The RiverDogs clinched the series with their win on Saturday night but well to 2-1 with Sunday's loss.

Felix Stevens (1-4, HR, 2 RBI, BB) powered the Pelicans on Sunday evening with their first home run of the season coming in the third inning on a two-run shot. Of the five hits, Jacob Wetzel (2-3, 2B, RBI, 2 BB) smashed two of them including a double. The Birds drew 10 walks throughout the three-hour, 52-minute game.

Adam Laskey (1-0) picked up his first win of the season after being the first pitcher out of the bullpen for starter Richard Gallardo. Laskey threw one inning, sacrificing two hits but striking out three. Jarod Wright earned his first save of the season and fourth as a Pelican by securing the final out and leaving the tying run on third.

Charleston received multiple hits with 15 but struggled to bring their runners home, leaving 11 on base and going 3-for-18 with runners in scoring position. The leadoff hitter Mason Auer (4-5, 3B, 2B, 2 R) came a home run shy of the cycle and posted the first four-hit game of the year for the RiverDogs. Willy Vasquez (2-3, 3B, 2 RBI, R, BB) and Freddvil Chevez (3-5, 2 RBI) led the home team with two runs batted in each.

Sandy Gaston (0-1) took the loss in his first game started of the season after allowing five runs in the third with four earned. He walked two and struck out just one to go along with three wild pitches.

Charleston jumped out to the lead first for the third consecutive time this series. Auer led off the inning with a triple to right field for his second hit of the weekend. Gionti Turner grounded out to third as Auer came home for the game's first run.

Myrtle Beach's first lead of the weekend came in the form of a five-run top of the third. BJ Murray Jr. grounded a single to right field to start the inning. The bases loaded up after Liam Spence was hit by a pitch and Ezequiel Pagan drew a walk with still no outs. After a wild pitch from Gaston, Murray came home to score, and the other two runners each advanced a base. James Triantos followed with a sacrifice fly to bring home Spence and put the Birds in front 2-1. Pagan scored on a fielding error on second baseman Jelfry Marte as Reginald Preciado reached base. Stevens capped off the scoring with a moonshot two-run home run to left field for his first of the season as the Pelicans led 5-1 after the frame.

The game broke open in the top of the fifth with two more runs by the Pelicans. Ethan Hearn drew a one-out walk and moved to third on a single by Peter Matt to right. Wetzel collected his first RBI of the season with a single to right field that brought home Hearn. Myrtle Beach loaded up the bases after a Murray walk with one out. Christian Fernandez threw a wild pitch with Spence at the plate to score Matt and extend the Pelicans lead to 7-1.

The RiverDogs put runs on the scoreboard for the first time since their first at-bats with two runs in the bottom of the sixth. Chase Watkins opened the inning out of the Myrtle Beach bullpen and walked Dru Baker to lead things off. Willy Vasquez then drove a pitch to center over the head of Pagan for an RBI triple, Charleston's second of the game. Chevez rolled a single to right field to score Vasquez and close the lead down to 7-3 Pelicans.

Charleston loaded the bases in the bottom of the eighth inning with just one out to bring the tying run to the plate but failed to score. With Johzan Oquendo pitching, Dawson Dimon grounded to Preciado at short who turned the 6-4-3 double play to get out of the inning. The RiverDogs fell to 1-14 for the game with runners in scoring position at the time.

The home team put together one final push on the Pelicans defense with a three-run bottom of the ninth. Marte and Auer hit back-to-back singles to open the frame. After a Turner strikeout, Baker worked a walk to load the bases and bring the tying run to the plate yet again. Vasquez flew out to Matt in left field to score Marte on a sacrifice fly. With runners on second and third, Chevez singled through the hole in left to bring in Auer and shrink the Myrtle Beach lead down to two. Wright came out of the bullpen for the Birds and gave up an RBI double to Ryan Spikes and a walk to Luis Leon. With the bases loaded, tying run on third and winning run at second, Dawson Dimon grounded a 3-2 pitch up the middle to a diving Preciado. The shortstop was able to hop up and throw to first in time to secure the nail-biting victory.

The Pelicans will head home to Myrtle Beach for their home opener on Tuesday, April 12 at 7:05 p.m. against the Augusta GreenJackets.

