Columbia's Rally Halted in 8-3 Loss

Carter Jensen of the Columbia Fireflies

(Columbia Fireflies, Credit: Michael Leuck)

COLUMBIA, SC - The Fireflies gave up a late three-run homer to halt a rally in an 8-3 loss to the Augusta GreenJackets Sunday evening at Segra Park.

The turning point came in the seventh inning. After Samuel Valerio walked back-to-back hitters, he served up a two out, three-run homer to Kadon Morton. The homer moved Augusta's (2-1) lead from two runs to five.

Columbia (1-2) started off slow again, as starter Eric Cerantola (L, 0-1) allowed five runs, four of which were earned in the first four innings of the game. After getting to Augusta starter Adam Shoemaker for three runs in the third, capitalized by a Darryl Collins two RBI double, JJ Niekro smothered the Fireflies, tossing 3.2 hitless frames to keep the Fireflies at bay.

Luis Barrosa and John McMillon were both able to work scoreless outings in relief, Barrosa working for 1.2 innings and McMillon pitching a scoreless ninth to end the game.

Following the off day, the Fireflies will travel to Charleston to start a six-game set with the RiverDogs. LHP Jack Aldrich (1-0, 0.00 ERA) gets the ball for Columbia and Charleston opts to go with righty Ben Peoples (0-0, 0.00 ERA).

The Fireflies will return home April 19 where they'll play the Down East Wood Ducks for the first time. Down East will be in the Soda City for six games, including a t-shirt giveaway on Friday and a post-game fireworks show Saturday. For more information, visit ColumbiaFireflies.com.

