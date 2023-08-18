Pelicans Fall on Thursday Night to Fireflies 8-1

After taking the first two games, the Myrtle Beach Pelicans lost 8-1 to the Columbia Fireflies on Thursday night courtesy of two four-run innings. The loss moved the Birds to a 64-46 record and 25-20 in the second half. The Fireflies improved to 56-54 and 21-24 in the second half of the year.

Myrtle Beach's lone run came on a solo homer from Andy Garriola (1-2, HR, RBI, BB) in the top of the seventh inning. The home run was the only extra-base hit for the Pelicans as they went 1-for-9 with runners in scoring position.

Starter Luis Rujano allowed four runs with two being earned in his 3 2/3 inning outing while giving up five hits and one walk. Half of the eight runs were earned as the Pelicans committed two errors in the field.

Trevor Werner (1-2, 3B, 3 RBI, 2 BB) paced the Columbia lineup by hitting a bases-loaded triple to clear the bases in the four-run second inning. Omar Hernandez (2-5, RBI) was the only Firefly with a multi-hit game while also driving in a run in the four-run seventh.

Shane Panzini (3-9) struck out seven and held the Pelicans scoreless in his five-inning start while walking two and allowing just two hits. Ben Sears allowed the home run and pitched two innings out of the bullpen.

Game four of the series is set for Friday night at 7:05 p.m.

