Costly Eighth Inning Saddles Woodpeckers with 3-1 Loss

Fayetteville Woodpeckers' Garret Guillemette at bat

Fayetteville, NC - The Fayetteville Woodpeckers (47-65, 17-29 2nd Half) battled in a 1-1 tie game before allowing two runs in the top of the eighth that saddled them with a 3-1 loss to the Lynchburg Hillcats (56-55, 25-21 2nd Half) on Friday night at Segra Stadium.

Jose Fleury was stellar over a five scoreless innings start. The 21-year-old from the Dominican Republic fell one short of a season-high mark with nine strikeouts and scattered just two singles in a no-decision.

In the top of the fourth, Garret Guillemette proved the 1-0 lead and the only run of the day for Fayetteville with a solo home run over the left field wall off Jackson Humphries. The blast was the second of the season for the catcher and propped up the lead until Manuel Mejias tied the game with an RBI single in the sixth off Jose Guedez (L, 1-2).

Tied 1-1 in the top of the eighth, Wuilfredo Antunez led off with a double and scored on a slow roller towards third base from Jose Devers. The go-ahead fielder's choice was followed with a line drive to left field from Mejias that got through Cam Fisher on an error in left field and scored Devers.

Down 3-1, Guillemette started the ninth with a double before the Woodpeckers struck out three straight times against Alonzo Richardson (W, 5-7) to close the game.

The six-game series continues Saturday night with first pitch at 5:05 PM. The Woodpeckers are projected to start RHP Alimber Santa and RHP Austin Peterson will get the ball for Lynchburg. It is Airborne Appreciation Night at Segra Stadium and the first 1,000 fans will receive an airborne retro jersey courtesy of Fort Liberty Credit Union and FOXY 99.

