Patriots Win Seventh in a Row to Close out Series

August 22, 2020 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Somerset Patriots News Release







Justin Pacchioli of the Somerset Patriots

(Somerset Patriots) Justin Pacchioli of the Somerset Patriots(Somerset Patriots)

Bridgewater, NJ- The Somerset Patriots (9-4) shut out the New Jersey Blasters (4-9) 1-0 at TD Bank Ballpark on Saturday night to close out the SOMERSET Professional Baseball Series.

The only run of the game came on a Justin Pacchioli RBI double in the bottom of the sixth inning.

Nate Roe (4-0) earned the win with a scoreless inning pitched. Sparky Lyle Pitching Award Winner James Pugliese earned his series leading sixth save with a scoreless seventh inning pitched and a strikeout. Vin Aiello (0-2) suffered the loss after he allowed a run in an inning of work.

Patriots starter Mark Leiter Jr. went five scoreless innings and struck out five. For the series, Somerset's lone major league veteran finished 1-1 with a 1.55 ERA and a series high 31 strikeouts over 29 innings pitched.

The SOMERSET Professional Baseball Series was presented by Ford. For more information about the Somerset Patriots and news about the 2021 season, please visit www.somersetpatriots.com.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from August 22, 2020

Patriots Win Seventh in a Row to Close out Series - Somerset Patriots

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.