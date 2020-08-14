Patriots Take Series Lead with 3-1 Win

August 14, 2020 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Somerset Patriots News Release







Shayne Fontana of the Somerset Patriots

(Somerset Patriots) Shayne Fontana of the Somerset Patriots(Somerset Patriots)

Bridgewater, NJ - The Somerset Patriots (5-4) defeated the New Jersey Blasters (4-5) 3-1 at TD Bank Ballpark on Friday night to take the lead in the SOMERSET Professional Baseball Series.

The Patriots took an early 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second inning on an RBI single by Sean Guida.

Somerset extended the lead with RBI singles by Shayne Fontana and Adam Tricarico in the bottom of the sixth inning.

The Blasters got their lone run on an RBI groundout by Rob Calabrese in the top of the seventh inning for the 3-1 final.

Max Herrmann (1-0) picked up the win with 2.2 innings pitched. Vin Mazzaro (1-1) suffered the complete game loss after he allowed three runs- one earned- on six hits and six strikeouts in seven innings of work. James Pugliese earned his fourth save of the series.

The SOMERSET Professional Baseball Series presented by Ford will continue on Saturday, August 15th with a 7:05 pm game between the Somerset Patriots and the New Jersey Blasters at TD Bank Ballpark. This weekend's games are presented by RWJBarnabas Health, the Official Health Care Provider of the Somerset Patriots. For more information, please visit www.somersetpatriots.com.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from August 14, 2020

Patriots Take Series Lead with 3-1 Win - Somerset Patriots

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.