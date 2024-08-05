Patriots' Spencer Jones Named Eastern League Player of the Week for Second Time

Somerset Patriots outfielder Spencer Jones

Bridgewater, New Jersey - Minor League Baseball has named Somerset Patriots OF Spencer Jones the Eastern League Player of the Week for 7/29 - 8/4.

Over six games during Somerset's series with Bowie, the Yankees No. 2 prospect went 9-for-22 (.409) with 2 HR, 9 RBI, 5 R and 6 XBH. During that timeframe, Jones led the Eastern League in TB (19) and XBH (6), while he tied for the most HR (2), RBI (9) and 2B (4).

Jones' week at the plate was highlighted by a 3-for-4, HR, 2 2B and 4 RBI performance in the series finale on Sunday in which Somerset clinched a series win over the Baysox. Jones had an extra-base hit in four of the six games during the series.

Jones, selected in the first round by the Yankees in the 2022 MLB Draft out of Vanderbilt University, hit a hot streak to conclude the month of July. Over his last seven games, Jones is 10-for-26 (.385) with 2 HR, 4 2B, 9 RBI and 5 R.

The recognition marks the second Eastern League Player of the Week honor for Jones, who also earned the award 6/24 - 6/30 when he went 9-for-27 (.333) with 3 HR, 12 RBI, 5 R and 7 XBH over a six-game series in Richmond.

Selected to participate in the MLB All-Star Futures Game in July, Jones ranks among the Eastern League leaders this season with 58 RBI (3rd), 35 XBH (T-4th), 55 R (6th), 21 SB (T-6th) and 150 TB (5th). His 13 HR are T-4th most among Yankees minor leaguers this season, while his 58 RBI are 2nd and 86 H are T-4th most.

The Encinitas, CA native returned to Somerset in 2024 off a red-hot spring training where he received an invite to Yankees MLB camp and slashed .444/.583/.722 with 7 R, 8 H, 2 2B, a HR, a 2B and 4 RBI in 12 games. He starred in MLB's inaugural Spring Breakout game between the Yankees and the Toronto Blue Jays prospects. In the game, Jones went 3-for-4 with 2 HR and 4 RBI. He was awarded the 2024 James P. Dawson Award given annually to the most outstanding Yankees rookie in spring training.

The 23-year-old has spent three minor league seasons in the Yankees organization (2022-24), hitting .266/.343/.447 with 147 R, 54 2B,76 3B, 33 HR, 136 RBI, 104 BB and 76 SB in 230 games.

The Patriots have produced four Eastern League Player of the Week winners so far this season, handed out to two players. Both Spencer Jones (6/24 - 6/30, 7/29 - 8/4) and Elijah Dunham (7/1 - 7/7, 7/8 - 7/14) have been awarded twice.

Trystan Vrieling was the Pitcher of the Week for 4/16 - 4/21, while Vrieling and INF Benjamin Cowles were named Pitcher and Player of the Month for April.

