Rumble Ponies RHP Brandon Sproat Named Eastern League Pitcher of the Week

August 5, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release







BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - Binghamton Rumble Ponies right-handed pitcher Brandon Sproat has been named the Eastern League Pitcher of the Week for the week of July 29 to August 4, the league announced Monday.

Sproat, the New York Mets' top pitching prospect, had a historic performance on Friday night against New Hampshire. The 23-year-old struck out 11-consecutive batters to end his start, surpassing Major League Baseball's record. MLB's record for consecutive strikeouts in one outing is 10, set by Tom Seaver (1970), Aaron Nola (2021), and Corbin Burnes (2021). Sproat struck out the final two batters of the second inning and struck out the side in the third, fourth, and fifth innings.

Sproat, MLB Pipeline's No. 94 overall prospect, finished with 13 strikeouts and allowed just two hits over five scoreless innings on Friday. He struck out 13 of the 15 batters that he retired.

Following his start, the Mets promoted their No. 5 prospect Sproat to Triple-A Syracuse on Saturday. In 11 starts with Double-A Binghamton, the first-year pro finished 4-1 with a 2.45 ERA and 0.87 WHIP over 62.1 innings pitched. He had a strikeout-to-walk ratio of 77-to-15, with opponents hitting .181 against him.

In 17 appearances and 16 starts across High-A Brooklyn and Double-A Binghamton, Sproat is 6-2 with a 2.05 ERA, 0.94 WHIP, and .170 BAA. He has recorded 110 strikeouts in 87.2 innings, after starting his career in High-A. Sproat's 2.05 ERA ranks third among full-season qualifiers in Minor League Baseball. He also ranks third in MiLB in BAA and seventh in MiLB in WHIP.

This marks Sproat's first Eastern League Pitcher of the Week award. During his time with Binghamton, Sproat represented the Mets in the 2024 MLB All-Star Futures Game. During his appearance at Globe Life Field on July 13, he faced the minimum in one inning of relief and threw the fastest two pitches (99.2 mph) during the game, per mlb.com.

Sproat was selected by the Mets in the second round (56th overall) of the 2023 MLB Draft out of the University of Florida. The Pensacola, Florida, native is the second Rumble Ponies pitcher to win EL Pitcher of the Week honors this season, with Joander Suarez winning the award for the week of April 29 to May 5.

The Rumble Ponies return home on August 13 to begin a 13-game homestand, which starts with seven games against the Portland Sea Dogs (Boston Red Sox Double-A Affiliate). Fans can purchase tickets by visiting www.bingrp.com, calling (607)-722-FUNN (3866), or in person at the Visions Federal Credit Union Starting Gate Box Office at Mirabito Stadium.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from August 5, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.