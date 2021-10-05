Patriots RHP Hayden Wesneski Named Double-A Northeast League Pitcher of the Month for September

Bridgewater, New Jersey - The Somerset Patriots, the New York Yankees Double-A affiliate, have announced that RHP Hayden Wesneski has been named the Double-A Northeast League's Pitcher of the Month for September by Minor League Baseball.

Wesneski was 3-0 with a 1.35 ERA in his three starts for the month. He struck out 30 batters, while allowing three earned runs, eight hits and two walks over 20 innings of work.

Opposing batters hit .118 against him. He threw a seven-inning complete game on September 11th in which he allowed just one hit and struck out a career-high 14 against Hartford.

Wesneski, 23, was selected by the Yankees in the sixth round of the 2019 MLB Draft out of Sam Houston State University in Huntsville, Texas. He moved up the organization's prospect rankings throughout the 2021 season. Wesneski is currently placed at No. 14 by Baseball America and No.15 by MLB Pipeline.

Wesneski finished his first Double-A season among the league leaders in wins (8,T- 3rd), strikeouts (92, 7th), complete games (2, T-1st), and shutouts (1, T-1st).

He becomes the second Patriots pitcher to receive the honor this season. Before his trade to the Los Angeles Angels, RHP Janson Junk was named the Double-A Northeast League Pitcher of the Month in June while with Somerset.

