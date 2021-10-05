Casas Named Northeast League Player of the Month

October 5, 2021 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - Portland Sea Dogs News Release







Portland, Maine - Minor League Baseball today announced that Portland Sea Dogs' first baseman Triston Casas has been named the Double-A Northeast League Player of the Month for September.

Casas led the league in home runs (six), on-base percentage (.519), slugging percentage (.878), and OPS (1.397) in September. He was second in average (.366), runs (13), RBI (15), and fourth in total bases (36). He walked more times (13) than he struck out (nine).

Casas opened the month of September by being selected as the Double-A Northeast League Player of the Week for the week of August 30th through September 5th. In five games during the week, Casas hit .471 (8-for-17) with a league-high five home runs and 11 RBI. His 1.354 slugging percentage for the week also led the league and he was second in the league with a .571 on-base percentage.

In 77 games for the Sea Dogs this season, Casas hit .284 with 12 doubles, 13 home runs, and 52 RBI. At the conclusion of the Sea Dogs' season, Casas was promoted to Triple-A Worcester. Casas hit .242 in nine games for the WooSox with one home run and seven RBI.

Casas, 21, helped Team USA to a silver medal this summer in the Tokyo Olympics. He was selected by Boston in the first round (26th overall) of the 2018 MLB Draft out of American Heritage High school in Plantation, Florida.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A Northeast League message board...





Double-A Northeast League Stories from October 5, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.