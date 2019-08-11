Patriots Rally Late for 5-2 Win

Bridgewater, New Jersey - The Somerset Patriots (11-19, 53-47) defeated the Sugar Land Skeeters (18-11, 53-46) 5-2 at TD Bank Ballpark on Sunday afternoon.

The Skeeters struck first with two runs in the top of the first inning on a passed ball and an RBI single by Denis Phipps.

An RBI groundout by Edwin Espinal in the bottom of the third inning cut the lead in half at 2-1.

The Patriots jumped in front with a four-run bottom of the seventh inning. The first run came home on a wild pitch before Espinal broke the tie with a two-run triple. Alfredo Rodriguez followed with an RBI double for a 5-2 advantage, which would be the final score.

"I was looking middle-away and I was able to put a good swing on it," said Espinal, who finished 1-for-2 with a triple and three RBI. " I think that was a good win for us and maybe it will help wake us up."

Rick Teasley (4-1) picked up the win after he allowed two runs - one earned - on six hits and five strikeouts in seven innings pitched. Daniel Schlereth (2-1) took the loss after 0.2 innings pitched in which he gave up four runs- two earned- on three hits and two strikeouts. Luis Cruz earned his third save of the season with two scoreless innings pitched.

