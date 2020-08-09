Patriots Even up Series with 3-1 Win over Blasters

August 9, 2020 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Somerset Patriots News Release







Connor Justus of the Somerset Patriots

(Somerset Patriots) Connor Justus of the Somerset Patriots(Somerset Patriots)

Bridgewater, NJ - The Somerset Patriots (4-4) defeated the New Jersey Blasters (4-4) 3-1 at TD Bank Ballpark on Sunday night to even up the SOMERSET Professional Baseball Series.

The Patriots took an early 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second inning on an RBI groundout by Adam Tricarico.

Connor Justus had the big hit of the game, a two-out, two-run single in the bottom of the fourth inning that put Somerset up 3-0.

The Blasters got their lone run in the top of the sixth inning on a Derek Romberg RBI double to right field that cut the lead to 3-1.

Billy Layne Jr. (1-0) picked up the win, as he allowed a run on a hit in 1.1 innings pitched. Alex Vargas (0-2) suffered the loss with three runs- two earned- on three hits in 3.2 innings pitched. James Pugliese earned his third save of the season after he recorded three strikeouts in 1.2 innings of work.

The SOMERSET Professional Baseball Series presented by Ford will continue on Friday, August 14th with a 7:05 pm game between the Somerset Patriots and the New Jersey Blasters at TD Bank Ballpark. This weekend's games were presented by RWJBarnabas Health, the Official Health Care Provider of the Somerset Patriots. For more information, please visit www.somersetpatriots.com.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from August 9, 2020

Patriots Even up Series with 3-1 Win over Blasters - Somerset Patriots

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.