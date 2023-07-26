Patel and Jackson Provide Mustangs 5-1 Win

The Mustangs leaned on fantastic pitching performances from Karan Patel and Trevor Jackson in the 5-1 win over Great Falls.

With heavy winds blowing out towards right-field, Jaylyn Williams led off the second inning with a deep pop-fly to right, that carried out of the yard to give the Voyagers (20-32, 5-2) the lead and their only run of the game.

The Mustangs (23-32, 4-3) answered in the top of the third, with a one-out home run by Luke Fennelly into the wind crushed over the wall to tie it - his fourth homer of the year - and Mikey Edie hit his first home run of the year that carried over the right-field wall to give the Mustangs the 2-1 lead.

After Patel surrendered the homer, he retired the next 12 hitters. Riley Jepson would reach on an error by Mustang second baseman Emmanuel Sanchez, but Patel forced an inning ending 6-4-3 double play to retire him and keep the stretch going until he finished his outing.

The Mustangs picked up two more on an infield single by Mikey Edie in the top of the fifth. Edie smoked a ball off the pitcher's mound that took a high leap allowing Mitch Moralez to score easily, and Fennelly hustled from second and capped off the effort with a head-first slide to extend the Mustang lead to 4-1.

Patel exited after the sixth inning, racking up his second quality start in as many outings as he tossed six innings, giving up just the home run, with one other hit and no walks with five strikeouts.

Trevor Jackson proceeded to work through trouble in the seventh without giving up a run.

The Mustangs added a run in the top of the eighth on a single by first-baseman Alejandro Figueredo to score Connor Denning.

Jackson worked the next inning with two punchouts, retiring the side in order. He gave up one hit in the ninth, but in the end, he picked up his second three-inning save in as many outings.

The Mustangs will try to even up their second-half record with the Voyagers for game two of the Jefferson Lines road trip. Coverage starts at 6:40 p.m. with first pitch at 7:00 p.m. on ESPN 910/105.5 FM or espn910.com. You can also watch every pitch on FloSports.

