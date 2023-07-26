Greenwalt Powers PaddleHeads Past Range Riders

July 26, 2023 - Pioneer League (PL) - Missoula PaddleHeads News Release







KALISPELL, MT- The Missoula PaddleHeads opened a 6-game slate on the road on Tuesday night opposite the Glacier Range Riders. Both teams would be in search of momentum as this marked the first of 12 2nd half matchups between these 2 teams at Glacier Bank Park. Thanks to the long ball, and a solid outing on the mound from the starter, it would be the PaddleHeads landing the first blow.

A home run from Thomas DeBonville would get Missoula out the gate in the 2nd inning to jump into the lead. Glacier would keep things close in the early going but would never find themselves in front at any point. Starter Connor Schultz would pitch well in the outing keeping Glaciers bats in check through a large chunk of the contest. Home run power from Keaton Greenwalt would do the rest down the stretch as the PaddleHeads would pull away in an 8-4 win.

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from July 26, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.