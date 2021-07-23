Pasquantino Homers Again But Naturals Fall for Third Straight Night in Tulsa

Northwest Arkansas Naturals first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino homered for the second time in Double-A, but a three-run sixth inning from the Tulsa Drillers ended up being the difference in a 6-3 loss at ONEOK Field Thursday night.

For the third consecutive night, the Naturals jumped out to an early lead in the first inning on a home run, this time a two-run shot from Pasquantino that flew completely out of the stadium, landing on Elgin Avenue in Downtown Tulsa.

The Drillers struck Northwest Arkansas starter Drew Parrish for two runs across five innings of work, as he allowed just three runs and struck out six.

Tulsa tallied four runs to take the lead against the Naturals bullpen and while Jimmy Govern doubled in a run in the ninth, the Naturals could not complete the comeback, falling by three runs.

Govern and MJ Melendez (MLB Pipeline's No. 13 Royals' prospect) both compiled two-hit games, with both of Govern's hits being doubles.

Andres Nunez pitched a scoreless eighth inning to keep the game close, his second straight outing without allowing a run and his fourth in six appearances in July.

Northwest Arkansas looks to avoid a series loss Friday at 7:05 p.m. with right-hander Yefri Del Rosario (MLB Pipeline's No. 29 Royals' prospect) starting for the Naturals.

