Parkview Field to Host Regional Career Fair on Thursday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. - In partnership with TeamWork Online and Minor League Baseball, the Fort Wayne TinCaps are hosting a career fair at Parkview Field on Thursday evening (Oct. 12). The MiLB Midwest Career Fair is a free event for intern and full-time job seekers that will feature hiring managers from several professional baseball organizations.

This unique opportunity to meet sports employers from Minor League Baseball teams in the Midwest will include an executive panel headlined by representatives from the High-A TinCaps (San Diego Padres affiliate), as well as the Triple-A Indianapolis Indians (Pittsburgh Pirates) and the High-A Peoria Chiefs (St. Louis Cardinals). There will also be time after that for intern and full-time job seekers to meet with team representatives. See schedule below.

As teams are looking to fill various intern and full-time positions, this up-close and personal event will give interested candidates a chance to expand and grow their network with baseball executives in the Midwest.

Those attending are advised to bring copies of their résumé.

While the event is free, candidates should click here to register in advance and for more details.

"We're excited to host this MiLB Midwest Career Fair for the first time," said TinCaps President Mike Nutter, who was Minor League Baseball's Executive of the Year in 2022. "Like most others in this industry, I started as an intern and climbed the ladder over the years. Now we look forward to meeting the next generation that will lead our industry into the future."

At this time the TinCaps are currently hiring for the following seasonal internships for the 2024 season: video production; marketing/community relations; grounds crew; ticket sales; hospitality; and merchandise. Click here to learn more and apply.

TeamWork Online is a recruiting system designed specifically for sports and live events, for both employers and job seekers.

2023 MiLB Midwest Career Fair Schedule

3:30 p.m. Parkview Field gates open

4-5 p.m. Executive panel + Q&A

5-7 p.m. Career fair

