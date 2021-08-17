Parent Joins Ice Bears as Equipment Manager

August 17, 2021 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Knoxville Ice Bears News Release







The Knoxville Ice Bears have hired Ryan Parent as the organization's new equipment manager. He joins the Ice Bears after serving in the same capacity with the Potomac Patriots of the USPHL.

"I'm excited to join one of the original organizations in the SPHL," Parent said. "I followed this organization when I was a kid growing up in Atlanta and got a chance to play on their home ice against UT's hockey team many years ago. I look forward to doing my part to help the team and town of Knoxville get a championship."

A native of Atlanta, Parent began playing hockey as a goalie in 5th grade. He joined the Marines in 2003 and served for 16 years, reaching the rank of Gunnery Sergeant. During his service he also played for the U.S. Marine Corps hockey team.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from August 17, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.