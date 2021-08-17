Bobcats Hire Chris Fordon as Head Equipment Manager

DANVILLE, IL - The Vermilion County Bobcats have brought on Chris Fordon as their head equipment manager for the 2021-22 season. Fordon brings years of hockey experience to the team, having worked in hockey since 2005.

Fordon began his career as an assistant equipment manager for the Knoxville Ice Bears for three seasons, winning the President's Cup in 2006. From there he joined the AHL's San Antonio Rampage for a season before serving as assistant equipment manager for the NHL's Phoenix (now Arizona) Coyotes for the 2009-10 campaign. Fordon has also made stops at the AAHL level with the Battle Creek Revolution as head equipment manager and the AHL level with the Rochester Americans as locker room attendant.

"Chris brings so much to the table," said Vice President of Broadcasting and Communications Casey Bryant. "He's been around the game for a long time. He's a great problem-solver, which is a big part of the job. We're excited to have him on board."

In addition to his work behind the scenes in hockey, Fordon has worked as a USA Hockey on-ice official for 15 years and as head coach of RIT's ACHA women's hockey team.

Fordon will be on staff with the Bobcats at their upcoming Free Agent Camp beginning this Friday, August 20th. Vermilion County Bobcats season tickets are on sale now at vcbobcats.com.

The Bobcats will play 56 games in the SPHL this season, 28 of them on home ice at David S. Palmer Arena in Danville. Questions can be directed to info@vcbobcats.com.

