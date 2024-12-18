Panthers Sign Linebacker/Defensive End BJ Taufalele

December 18, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Bay Area Panthers News Release







The Bay Area Panthers are bringing back a multi-skilled defender with the signing of linebacker and defensive end BJ Taufalele.

"We are pumped to have BJ back in the building. He is a versatile and athletic defender who moves extremely well for his size. He possesses good length, fluid hips and a solid change of direction, which supports him being an active tackler in space," said Panthers' Head Coach Rob Keefe. "He has the instincts at linebacker to quickly diagnose plays and trigger downhill and the explosiveness and power to get to the quarterback when coming off the edge."

In his second IFL season, the former Weber State University star played in 16 games and finished fourth on the team in tackles (41.5) and tackles for loss (6.5). He also notched 2.5 sacks on defense, while also making a significant impact on special teams, recovering four onside kicks and blocking four kicks.

Taufalele was able to put points on the scoreboard for the Panthers in 2024, returning an interception 20 yards for a touchdown in a one-point win at San Diego on April 28 and returning an onside kick for a score in a road win at Arizona on May 18.

"I'm grateful to Coach Keefe because he was able to showcase my skills at multiple positions and increase my value. I was able to really dial in and get better at defensive end and linebacker," said Taufalele. "It just feels right coming back. Especially after being with the team last year and seeing how they treat their players and how professional they are with what they do, why would I want to go anywhere else?"

