Freight Sign Linebacker Stephens-McQueen

December 18, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Fishers Freight News Release







FISHERS - The Fishers Freight announced the signing of inside linebacker Trajan Stephens-McQueen for the 2025 season.

McQueen is from Charlotte, North Carolina, and attended West Mecklenburg High School, where he was named second-team All-Charlotte Observer. 247Sports ranked him a top-50 player in North Carolina. Throughout his high school career, McQueen had 145 total tackles and was a junior finalist for the top linebacker award from the Charlotte Touchdown Club.

After high school, McQueen attended Georgia State University, where he continued as a linebacker. At Georgia State, McQueen was a four-year letter winner and a two-year starter. He was also an all-conference honoree inside linebacker. He ranks fourth on the GSU career tackling chart with 260 tackles.

"Absolute star in the middle of our defense," said Freight Head Coach Dixie Wooten. "Plays hard and fast and will make opposing teams think twice about running anything in his direction."

