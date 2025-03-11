Panthers Sign Defensive Lineman Jack Daly

March 11, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Bay Area Panthers News Release







The Panthers have added depth to their defensive front with the signing of former Bryant University and Florida International University defensive lineman Jack Daly.

"Jack is a massive defensive tackle with the size, length, power, and athleticism to cause problems for offensive lines," said Panthers Head Coach Rob Keefe. "He carries disruptive power to travel down the line, disengages from single blocks effortlessly, and ball carriers are finished once he gets his hands on them."

Daly began his college career in 2019 at Bryant University and made 104 tackles, 23 tackles for loss, and 6 sacks over four seasons. He worked his way into the starting lineup as a true freshman, twice earning First-Team All-NEC honors before transferring to Florida International in 2023 for his final college season, where he was named to the Phil Steel Preseason All-Conference USA Third Team.

He played in all 12 games for the Panthers in 2023, recording 25 tackles, 3 tackles for loss, and 1.5 sacks.

Following his senior year at FIU, Daly attended rookie minicamps with the Green Bay Packers and Buffalo Bills of the NFL, which fortified his belief that he can take his game to the next level.

"Those experiences proved to me that I can play at that level if given the chance. I'm grateful for those opportunities and understand not everyone gets that chance," said Daly. "When the Panthers called, it took me about a second to take this opportunity to play ball. I have full faith in my ability to play and know where I stand ability-wise."

