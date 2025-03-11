Green Bay Blizzard 2024 Season Recap

March 11, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Green Bay Blizzard News Release







For the Green Bay Blizzard, the 2024 season began at home, as it often does. In a nail-biting game on March 17, 2024, the Blizzard fell to the Massachusetts Pirates 40-44. While this could have been a setback for Green Bay, the game actually served as a spark for the team.

Head Coach Corey Roberson (who now serves as Head Coach and GM) used the loss as a learning moment. The game will always come down to "One More." One more play, one more touchdown, one more set, one more extra bit of effort. The team took the mantra to heart.

The remainder of the season was fueled by the one more mentality. Once again, the defense under Head Coach Corey Roberson was stellar, ranking amongst the best in the league in multiple categories. The Blizzard finished with a record of 13-3 in the regular season, which included three winning streaks of four or more games. This 13-3 record was unprecedented for Green Bay. Thirteen is the most wins the franchise had ever experienced in a single season. But One More remained.

The playoffs grew closer, and as they did, rumblings echoed throughout Blizzard Nation. Fans were ready to see playoff football return to Green Bay. On July 26, 2024, the Green Bay Blizzard hosted the Quad City Steamwheelers at the Resch Center. It was Green Bay's first time in the playoffs since 2019, Corey Roberson's first year as head coach. The first half was a defensive battle. The rivals fought hard, unwilling to give up any points. But incredible efforts from the home team put the Blizzard over the top in the second half.

The 34-30 final score marked the team's first playoff victory since 2012. Yet, they still wanted one more. Green Bay would host another playoff game, this time against the Massachusetts Pirates. Unfortunately, the Blizzard did not emerge victorious in front of the crowd of Blizzard hopefuls.

Despite the loss, morale was high. The team and the fans knew what they accomplished that year was incredible. Winning the most games in a single season in franchise history was just the tip of the iceberg! Players were active in the community by attending school visits, YMCA football camps, a Blizzard football camp, helping out at the Green Bay Farmer's Market, and more. The organization ran eight incredible theme nights as well. In seasons past, the Blizzard had only played seven home games, but the inclusion of an eighth provided a new opportunity for fun in the Green Bay area. The Resch Center helped the Blizzard host St. Paddy's Day, Youth Jersey Night, Laser and Kids Night, Yooper Night, Blackout Breast Cancer Day, Faith & Family Day, 90's Night, and Military Appreciation Night across from Lambeau Field. Each night was filled with fun, football, and entertainment for the whole family.

Although awards are not the ultimate goal of the Blizzard, they were proud to see Rafiq Abdul-Wahid, Ravarius Rivers, and Scean Mustin selected to All-IFL teams and EJ Burgess and Olalere Oladipo selected to the IFL Rookie teams. In addition, Ravarius Rivers was named 2024 IFL Defensive Player of the Year. Rivers then signed with the Memphis Showboats of the UFL! Scean Mustin also moved on by signing with the BC Lions of the CFL. Green Bay is wishing them luck, as their seasons will begin soon!

At the organizational level, the Green Bay Blizzard was honored with the 2024 IFL Franchise of the Year award and the 2024 IFL Community Relations of the Year award. Owners Kathy Treankler and Larry Treankler find that the Franchise of the Year award is the most coveted of all awards given by the IFL because it encompasses everything a franchise does, including football, hospitality, marketing, community engagement, sales, and more. The two owners knew it was truly special to be selected as the award recipients in back-to-back seasons.

Now, with 2024 in the past, the team regroups, revamps, and prepares for another year of incredible Green Bay Blizzard football. They have new jerseys, new turf, new promos, and more fun to reveal! What was your favorite moment of the 2024 season?

• Discuss this story on the Indoor Football League message board...





Indoor Football League Stories from March 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.