Panthers Defense Shuts Down Gunslingers in 42-31 Win

May 26, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Bay Area Panthers News Release







SAN JOSE - The Bay Area Panthers slowed down the most prolific offense in the Indoor Football League and Shane Simpson scored four touchdowns in a 42-31 win at the SAP Center on Military Appreciation Night.

The Panthers (8-1) set the tone on the opening series forcing Sam Castronova into four consecutive incomplete passes and took the first possession from the San Antonio 12-yard line. Daquan Neal scrambled to his right before finding Pierre Williams in the end zone on a 6-yard scoring pass for a 7-0 lead with 10:42 to play in the first quarter.

A stop book-ended the half with the Gunslingers threatening late in the second quarter. On 4th and goal from the Bay Area 5-yard line, Castronova was intercepted in the end zone by Antwon Kincade, marking just the third time this season Castronova has been picked off. The Panthers marched down the field and Simpson scored on a 4-yard run with 11 seconds to play for a 21-13 lead.

San Antonio cut the lead to 21-16 when TC Stevens nailed a 43-yard field goal to close the second quarter.

The Gunslingers made a charge early in the fourth when Castronova connected with NyQuan Murray on a 7-yard TD throw. TC Stevens converted the PAT and knocked in a deuce on the following kickoff to complete the 9-point possession. The sequence trimmed the Panthers' lead to 28-25.

Bay Area put the game out of reach with a pair of short Simpson TD runs in a stretch of just over five minutes. Simpson's 1-yard run boosted the lead to 41-25 with 1:43 to play.

Castronova had completed 73 percent of his passes before Saturday. He finished the game 16-38 for 174 yards with three scores and one interception.

The Panthers recorded 5.5 stops against a San Antonio team that had only been held once to fewer than 50 points with a previous low of 44 in an April 12 loss at Vegas.

In his return to the starting lineup after sitting out the previous three games, Kincade had seven solo tackles and 10.5 total. Tyler Watson and Joe Foucha both recorded five pass breakups to pace the defensive backfield.

Once again, the Panthers relied on a dominant run game. They rushed the ball 29 times to go with just 10 pass attempts. Simpson had 14 carries for 84 yards and four scores. He now has 16 rushing touchdowns on the season. Neal only need to throw the ball 10 times after eight pass attempts the week before at Arizona.

Following a bye week, Bay Area will host Tucson on Saturday, June 8 at the SAP Center. The Gunslingers return to action the same night at home against Duke City.

• Discuss this story on the Indoor Football League message board...





Indoor Football League Stories from May 26, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.