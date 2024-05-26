Preview: Fighters vs. Strike Force

May 26, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Frisco Fighters News Release







Frisco, TX - The Fighters face off in Week 11 against the San Diego Strike Force in a tough non conference match up on the road.

The Fighters are led by head coach Andre Coles who looks to make a championship run in his first season as a head coach.

HOW TO WATCH

Youtube & Caffeine Tv

Time/Location: 5:05 p.m. CT/Pechanga Arena

PAST MEETUPS - FIGHTERS V STRIKE FORCE

This will be the second time the Fighters and Strike force face off with the last outing ending in a Fighters win [76-56].

PLAYERS TO WATCH

A player to watch this week is Tripp Harrington. Harrington has been an offensive powerhouse, racking up 14 total touchdowns in just three games. Expect him to maintain his impressive performance against one of the league's top defenses this week.

Another player to watch this week is Devon McCoy. McCoy has been a significant deep threat for us this season, amassing 269 receiving yards and four touchdowns. Expect him to build on those numbers this week against a tough defensive match up.

Lastly, keep an eye on defensive back Ethan Caselberry. He has significantly bolstered our secondary, coming off a 10-tackle performance last week against the Blizzard. Expect him to maintain his strong defensive presence in this game, especially as the Strike Force boasts one of the top-scoring offenses in the league.

