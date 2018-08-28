Palumbo Holds Hooks at Bay in 7-1 Win
August 28, 2018 - Texas League (TL) - Frisco RoughRiders News Release
FRISCO, Texas -Joe Palumbo debuted at Dr Pepper Ballpark with 4 1/3 of one-run baseball to give the Frisco RoughRiders, the Double-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers, a 7-1 win over the Corpus Christi Hooks Tuesday.
BIG MOMENTS
* Palumbo worked through 4 1/3 innings, allowing one run on three hits with two strikeouts.
* The RoughRiders broke the game open with a three-run sixth to take a 6-1 lead.
* Locke St. John delivered 2 2/3 innings of scoreless relief, striking out four, to earn the win.
KEY RIDERS PERFORMERS
* Joe Palumbo: 4 1/3 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 2 BB, 2 K
* Josh Morgan: 2-for-4, 2B, RBI, R
* Eliezer Alvarez: 1-for-3, HR, RBI, R
* Locke St. John: 2 2/3 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 4 K (W)
NEWS AND NOTES
* The Riders moved within 2.5 games of first-place Corpus Christi with six games remaining.
* Delino DeShields went 0-for-3 with a walk and run scored in his first rehab game with Frisco. Ryan Rua went 0-for-3 with a walk and run scored in his second rehab game with Frisco.
* Frisco batters drew 10 walks, a new 2018 season high.
WHAT'S NEXT
Riders vs. Corpus Christi, Wednesday, 7:05 p.m.
Probables: RHP Jonathan Hernandez (4-4, 4.92) vs. RHP Brandon Bielak (2-4, 2.08)
Video: MiLB.tv
Audio: RidersBaseball.com, TuneIn Radio, First Pitch App
Images from this story
|
Frisco RoughRiders pitcher Joe Palumbo
• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...
Texas League Stories from August 28, 2018
- Wacha Tosses 52 Pitches in Rehab Start, Cardinals Lose 9-3 - Springfield Cardinals
- Palumbo Holds Hooks at Bay in 7-1 Win - Frisco RoughRiders
- Martin Stays Hot, Leads Hounds to Win - Midland RockHounds
- Drillers Open Big Series with Walk-Off Win - Tulsa Drillers
- Naturals Suffer Gut-Wrenching Loss in Tulsa - Northwest Arkansas Naturals
- Travs Crush Cards, 9-3 - Arkansas Travelers
- Eckstein Bobblehead, Beer Stein, 3 Fireworks Shows & More this Homestand - Springfield Cardinals
- Big Second Innings Propels Travs to Shutout Win - Arkansas Travelers
- Cardinals Win Road Finale in Tulsa, 5-3 - Springfield Cardinals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.