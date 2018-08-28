Palumbo Holds Hooks at Bay in 7-1 Win

FRISCO, Texas -Joe Palumbo debuted at Dr Pepper Ballpark with 4 1/3 of one-run baseball to give the Frisco RoughRiders, the Double-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers, a 7-1 win over the Corpus Christi Hooks Tuesday.

BIG MOMENTS

* Palumbo worked through 4 1/3 innings, allowing one run on three hits with two strikeouts.

* The RoughRiders broke the game open with a three-run sixth to take a 6-1 lead.

* Locke St. John delivered 2 2/3 innings of scoreless relief, striking out four, to earn the win.

KEY RIDERS PERFORMERS

* Joe Palumbo: 4 1/3 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 2 BB, 2 K

* Josh Morgan: 2-for-4, 2B, RBI, R

* Eliezer Alvarez: 1-for-3, HR, RBI, R

* Locke St. John: 2 2/3 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 4 K (W)

NEWS AND NOTES

* The Riders moved within 2.5 games of first-place Corpus Christi with six games remaining.

* Delino DeShields went 0-for-3 with a walk and run scored in his first rehab game with Frisco. Ryan Rua went 0-for-3 with a walk and run scored in his second rehab game with Frisco.

* Frisco batters drew 10 walks, a new 2018 season high.

WHAT'S NEXT

Riders vs. Corpus Christi, Wednesday, 7:05 p.m.

Probables: RHP Jonathan Hernandez (4-4, 4.92) vs. RHP Brandon Bielak (2-4, 2.08)

