Eckstein Bobblehead, Beer Stein, 3 Fireworks Shows & More this Homestand

Homestand at a glance...

Tuesday, August 28, 6:30pm - Great Southern Bank $1 Dog Day / Cardinals Book Drive

Wednesday, August 29, 6:30pm - Purina Woof Wednesday

Thursday, August 30, 7:10pm - St. Louis Cardinals 2019 'Ticket for Two' Voucher Giveaway (2,000) / Klement's $1 Bratwurst Night / Pre-Game On-Field Happy Hour / College Night at the Ballpark

Friday, August 31, 7:10pm - Friday Fireworks featuring Modern Jukebox Hits / Foodie Friday Theme Ticket featuring Toasted Beef Ravioli / Dizzy Dean Watch Theme Ticket

Saturday, September 1, 6:10pm - Budweiser St. Louis Cardinals 1982 World Championship Beer Stein Giveaway (2,000) / Fans-On-Field Fireworks & Kids Dance Party / Specialty Teal Jersey Auction benefiting GYNCA

Sunday, September 2, 6:10pm - Aaron Sachs & Associates David Eckstein First Batter Bobblehead Giveaway (2,000) / Fireworks with Fan Request Music / Hiland Dairy Ice Cream Sunday / Kids Run the Bases / Family 4-Pack Theme Ticket

Monday, September 3, 12:15pm - Fan Appreciation Day | Free Voucher for 2019 Springfield Cardinals Game

Wacha rehab, Book Drive with $1 tickets and $1 hot dogs on Tuesday

The St. Louis Cardinals have announced that RHP Michael Wacha is expected to make a rehab start in Springfield on Tuesday as the Cardinals take on the Arkansas Travelers at 6:30pm (Gates Open 5:30pm) to begin the final homestand of the 2018 Regular Season.

The Cardinals are partnering with Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield on Tuesday, August 28 to host our annual Book Drive, benefiting the Springfield-Greene County Library District.

Fans who donate (preferably new hardcover and paperback books for ages Birth-17) can purchase a $1 ticket to Tuesday's game (Gates open 5:30pm).

$1 Book Drive tickets must be purchased at Hammons Field.

Tuesday is also a Great Southern Bank $1 Dog Day, with hot dogs available all game for just a buck, meaning fans can see the 2013 NLCS MVP for $1 and enjoy unlimited $1 hot dogs.

