Palm Beach Picks off Daytona, 3-2

August 20, 2021 - Low-A Southeast League (Low-A Southeast) - Daytona Tortugas News Release







DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - 1B Leo Seminati extended his season-long hitting streak to seven with a two-run double on Friday night, but that would be all Daytona could muster, as the Palm Beach Cardinals defeated the Daytona Tortugas, 3-2, in front of 923 fans at Jackie Robinson Ballpark.

Palm Beach (29-61) opened the scoring in the top of the third. With two out, 1B Thomas Francisco (2-4, R, 2 2B, RBI) doubled down the right-field line and - on an 0-2 pitch - DH Elijah Cabell (1-3, 3B, RBI, BB, SO) ripped a liner into right-center. The laser banged off the wall for triple and an RBI to put the Redbirds ahead 1-0.

In the bottom half, Daytona (46-48) had an answer. C Garrett Wolforth (0-3, R, BB, 3 SO) walked to lead off the inning and quickly moved to second on a SS José Torres (1-4, BB) single. Following a fielder's choice, CF Allan Cerda (0-2, BB, SO) walked to load the bases.

With two out, Seminati (1-3, 2B, 2 RBI, BB, SO) blasted a 2-2 pitch into the alley in left-center. Off the bat, the ball looked like it would carry out for a grand slam, but it instead bounced off the warning track and over the wall for a ground-rule double. Two runs scored on the two-bagger to put the Tortugas in front, 2-1.

It stayed that way until the fifth. SS Mack Chambers (1-4, R, 2B, 2 SO) ignited a rally quickly with a first-pitch double. Three batters later, with runners at first and second and one out, Francisco dug in again and punched a rocket out to right. The ball glanced off the glove of the reaching fielder and down onto the turf for a two-base hit. Chambers scored from second to tie the game at two.

After an error at first loaded the bags, C Carlos Soto (0-3, RBI, SO) clocked a missile that looked like it would land safely into the left-center field gap. Danny Lantigua was able to race over and track it down, but RF L.J. Jones (1-4, R, BB, 2 SO) came into score from third on the sacrifice fly to put Palm Beach back ahead by one, 3-2.

Daytona's best opportunities to tie came in the fifth and seventh. In the fifth, 3B Debby Santana (1-4, R, SO) singled, and Cerda was plunked to start the frame, but a strikeout and double play ended the threat. Three innings later, Seminati walked and stole second, but RHP Inohan Paniagua (1.2 IP, 3 SO) entered from the bullpen and struck out the final two hitters of the inning.

RHP Gordon Graceffo (4.1 IP, 3 H, BB, 4 SO) was impressive out of the bullpen for the Cardinals, twirling 4.1 innings of scoreless ball to collect the first win of his professional career. Paniagua recorded the final five outs for his second save of the series and the campaign. LHP John Beller (3.0 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 5 SO) took a no-decision for Palm Beach.

RHP Gabriel Aguilera (4.0 IP, 4 H, R, ER, BB, 6 SO) - who celebrated his 21st birthday on Thursday - struck out a full-season-high six batters over 4.0 frames, but took a no-decision. RHP Nick Hanson (2.0 IP, 2 H, 2 R, ER, BB, 3 SO) was saddled with his third loss in relief for the Tortugas.

The clock will be frozen at 5 p.m. when the series continues on Saturday, as the Tortugas host their annual Margaritaville Night bash. As a part of the Best Dressed Team in Baseball series, Daytona players and coaches will sport special uniforms to mark the occasion. The jerseys will be auctioned off online during and after the game. Fans are encouraged to dress in style and enjoy "Cheeseburger in Paradise" and margarita specials at the concession and bars all evening long.

It is projected to be RHP Jason Parker (4-1, 3.88) taking the hill for the 'Tugas in the fifth game of the six-game set. Palm Beach is anticipated to counter with RHP José Moreno (0-5, 6.86). Coverage on the Tortugas Radio Network will begin on the MiLB First Pitch app and www.daytonatortugas.com at 6:50 p.m. leading up to the 7:05 p.m. first pitch from Jackie Robinson Ballpark.

Season tickets, multi-game plans, group packages, and single-game tickets are currently available and can be purchased online at www.daytonatortugas.com or by calling the Tortugas' Ticket Office at (386) 257-3172.

• Discuss this story on the Low-A Southeast League message board...





Low-A Southeast League Stories from August 20, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.