Jupiter Escapes Late Rally to Win Thursday Night

The Jupiter Hammerheads escape a late rally from the Lakeland Flying Tigers and win 4-3 on Thursday night. The win is the second consecutive for the Hammerheads as they take a 2-1 lead in the six-game series.

The first two innings of the game remained scoreless until Lakeland broke through and scored in the third inning. That would be the last time the Flying Tigers scored until the top of the ninth inning.

Jupiter would score their first runs of the night in the fourth inning. A Bennett Hostetler double scored Victor Mesa Jr. Then, Hostetler would come around himself after a Davis Bradshaw sacrifice fly to left field.

With the score 2-1, Jupiter would add some insurance runs in the seventh inning. Jose Salas would score his first run as a member of the Hammerheads after a wild pitch. A few moments later, it was Hostetler again driving in runs for Jupiter. This time a sharp single would score Osiris Johnson.

Hostetler, the North Dakota State University product, has now recorded 12 RBIs in his first 11 games with Jupiter. The 23-year-old was the Marlins 18th round selection in the 2021 Draft and is now hitting .304 in his debut season with the organization.

Lefthander Luis Palacios was the starter for the Hammerheads and would earn his fourth win of the season after another strong performance. The Venezuelan pitched three innings and collected seven strikeouts on Thursday. The 21-year-old allowed just three hits and one run in his eighth start with the Hammerheads.

First out of the bullpen was Sean Reynolds. The former first baseman pitched a shutout inning of relief on Thursday night. Next up, was Joey Steele who escaped trouble and earned his third save of the season. The Flying Tigers would score two runs in the ninth after a string of errors from the Hammerheads. However, a 75-mph curveball from Steele would result in a strikeout and the final out to secure the victory.

The six-game series will continue Friday night at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. Bring your dog as the Hammerheads host Bark in the Park night! First pitch will be at 6:30 pm and tickets are still available.

