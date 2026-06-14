Palacios, Blue Wahoos Spin Three-Hit Shutout in 4-0 Win

Published on June 13, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Pensacola Blue Wahoos News Release









Pensacola Blue Wahoos shortstop Cristian Hernández

(Pensacola Blue Wahoos) Pensacola Blue Wahoos shortstop Cristian Hernández(Pensacola Blue Wahoos)

COLUMBUS, Ga. - The Pensacola Blue Wahoos beat the Columbus Clingstones 4-0 on Saturday night, riding another dominant start from veteran lefty Luis Palacios to a combined three-hit shutout.

Palacios (W, 4-0), the winningest pitcher in franchise history, earned his 28th career Double-A victory with 5.0 innings of one-hit ball. Jack Sellinger and Holt Jones (S, 1) finished off the shutout with effective relief.

After a 29-minute precautionary pregame weather delay, Palacios and Clingstones starter Julio Robaina (L, 1-2) traded zeroes until the top of the third. Garret Forrester walked, Dylan Jasso reached on an error, and Ian Lewis Jr. hit an opposite-field three-run homer to put the Blue Wahoos ahead 3-0.

Cristian Hernández had a three-hit night, doubling in the ninth inning and scoring an insurance run on an unusual play when he stole third and catcher Archer Brookman's throw deflected off Forrester in the batter's box.

That would be more than enough for Palacios and the rest of the Pensacola pitching staff, which allowed only a seventh-inning walk and a pair of ninth-inning singles for the club's third shutout of the season.

The win brought the Blue Wahoos back to .500 at 31-31, and brings them to within 2.0 games of first place with seven to play in the first half pending the results of first-place Montgomery's Saturday game.

The Blue Wahoos wrap up their series against the Clingstones on Sunday afternoon. First pitch from Synovus Park is scheduled for 12:05 p.m. CT, with a live broadcast beginning at 12:00 on Bally Sports Live, BlueWahoos.com/radio or the MiLB app.

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Southern League Stories from June 13, 2026

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