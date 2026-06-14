Stones Collect Three Hits in Saturday Night Loss

Published on June 13, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Columbus Clingstones News Release







COLUMBUS, Ga. - The Columbus Clingstones (28-31) bats fall freezing cold and collect just three hits and four base runners on Saturday night against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (31-31) at Synovus Park as the first half of the season drives towards its end.

Decisive Plays: Pensacola struck first for three runs in the third inning, on an Ian Lewis Jr. (6) three-run homer after a Garret Forrester walk, and Dylan Jasso reached on a fielding error by David McCabe.

Drew Compton collected the first hit of the game on a liner single in the bottom of the third inning and would be the lone base runner until the bottom of the seventh inning, and the only hit until the bottom of the ninth inning, when Keshawn Ogans struck a leadoff single and Luke Waddell hit a two out single a few batters later.

Pensacola scored their fourth run of the game in the top of the ninth inning, on a throwing error from Archer Brookman and that's all they needed.

Columbus leave Waddell at first in the bottom of the night and that is how the fifth game of the series comes to an end.

Key Contributors: Compton (1-for-3), Ogans (1-for-3), and Luke Waddell (1-for-4), collect the only hits of the ballgame, all singles coming in the bottom of the third or ninth innings. Waddell started all three double plays in the ballgame, with all going 6-4-3.

Notable: The Clingstones fall to 7-14 in weekend ballgames this season. The three double-plays turned in tonight's ball game marks the fourth time in franchise history and the first time this season a trio of double-plays have been recorded in a single game, with the most recent coming on 7/18/25 at Rocket City.

Next Game (Sunday, June 14): Columbus vs. Pensacola, 1:05 p.m. ET at Synovus Park. For Columbus, RHP Ian Mejia (0-3, 9.37) faces off against RHP Luis Moreno (1-3, 6.59) for Pensacola. Radio Broadcast: 12:50 p.m. ET on SportsVisions 92.1 FM. Stream: Bally Sports Live.







Southern League Stories from June 13, 2026

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