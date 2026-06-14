Late Surge Brings Shuckers Within Half Game of First

Published on June 13, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers News Release









Biloxi Shuckers' Eduardo Garcia on game night

(Biloxi Shuckers) Biloxi Shuckers' Eduardo Garcia on game night(Biloxi Shuckers)

BIRMINGHAM, AL - The Biloxi Shuckers (31-29) set a season-high with 15 hits and tallied eight runs against the bullpen in a 9-3 win over the Birmingham Barons (24-38) at Regions Field on Saturday night. The win, combined with a Montgomery Biscuits loss, puts the Shuckers a half-game back of the South Division lead with nine games remaining in the half. The Shuckers are looking to become the first Brewers Double-A affiliate to reach the playoffs in three consecutive seasons since the El Paso Diablos, who reached in five straight seasons between 1990 and 1994.

The Shuckers struck first in the second with an RBI single into center from Eric Brown Jr. They made it 4-0 in the sixth with another RBI single from Brown and a two-RBI single from Jheremy Vargas. The Barons cut into the lead with a three-run sixth, including a two-RBI double from Dylan Campbell and an RBI groundout from Colby Shelton, making it 4-3. The Shuckers struck back with five unanswered runs, including a two-RBI single from Mike Boeve in the seventh, an RBI single from Jesús Made in the eighth, an RBI double from Jacob Hurtubise in the eighth and another RBI single from Eric Brown Jr. in the ninth.

Bishop Letson (2-3) earned the win and recorded the 11 th start by a Shuckers pitcher into the sixth inning over the last 15 games. Connor McCullough (0-3) took the loss for the Barons. Out of the bullpen, Edwin Jimenez (2.0ip, 1h, 2k) and Cameron Wagoner (2.0ip, 1h, 3k) combined for four shutout innings. At the plate, Jesús Made (3-for-4), Mike Boeve (3-for-5), Jacob Hurtubise (2-for-4) and Eric Brown Jr. (3-for-4) each recorded a multi-hit performance for the Shuckers.

The series concludes on Sunday, with first pitch scheduled for 2:05 p.m. Manuel Rodriguez (5-2, 4.47) is scheduled tome his second start of the series for the Shuckers against Dylan Cumming (1-3, 5.91) for the Barons. Coverage begins at 1:45 p.m. with the On-Deck Show on the Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network and The Hype 100.9.

Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2026 season membership. Season Memberships, Mini Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465. Fans can also receive more information regarding the full promotion schedule and single-game tickets on the Shuckers website.

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Southern League Stories from June 13, 2026

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