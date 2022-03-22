Pair of Starters Return, Prospect Added

(York, Pa.) - The latest batch of signings for the York Revolution include two established arms returning from 2021, as well as an intriguing two-way player. RHPs Duke von Schamann and Eduardo Rivera will return to York for the 2022 season and will be joined by young OF/P Joey Skov, who could potentially make an impact with both his bat and arm this season. The signings were announced by manager Mark Mason live on Monday's airing of Revs Hot Stove Weekly presented by Shipley Energy on SportsRadio 98.9 FM & 1350 WOYK.

Von Schamann returns for his third season with the Revs, having originally been acquired via trade in 2019. Last season, von Schamann made 24 starts, totaling five wins and striking out 61 hitters while walking just 38. His best start of the year came on July 21 against West Virginia, coming just two outs shy of his first career complete game, striking out 10 hitters along the way, his career high with York.

In his Revs debut season in 2019, he made 22 starts, pitching to a 10-7 record with a 3.51 ERA and striking out 91 hitters over 128.1 IP, ranking sixth in the Atlantic League in ERA and tied for fifth in wins. Perhaps von Schamann's most impressive attribute that year was his control, walking just 16 hitters across that entire season, which equated to a club single season record of 1.1 BB/9. This was highlighted by a month-long walkless streak, not allowing a walk in 42 innings over six starts, yet another club record.

"He really has a chip on his shoulder coming into the year, looking to bounce back to the form we saw in 2019," said Mason. "I'm expecting a new and improved Duke when we get to spring training."

Von Schamann shot up draft boards in 2012 as a sophomore at Texas Tech, where he pitched to a 2.08 ERA over 12 starts, again with an exceptional K/BB ratio of 60/12. This led to a 15th round selection in 2012 by the Los Angeles Dodgers. He was traded to Cleveland in 2014, making 20 starts with Double-A Akron and two more at Triple-A Columbus. Prior to his acquisition by the Revs, von Schamann pitched for the Winnipeg Goldeyes of the American Association in 2016, and the Joliet Slammers of the Frontier League in 2016-17. He has also been a member of the German National Team. He'll enter his third season with York ranking tied for eighth in Revs franchise history with 15 wins and sixth in starts (46), quality starts (15), and innings (267.2).

The 2021 season marked the Revs debut for Rivera. After spending most of his minor league career as a reliever, Rivera transitioned to a starter, making his first pro start since 2014 on July 30 at Lexington. The highlight of his season was his first professional complete game on Sept. 21 vs. Southern Maryland, where he allowed just four hits and struck out eight. He finished the 2021 campaign with a 6-4 record along with 100 Ks (sixth-most in the league) over 95.1 innings of work, allowing only 81 hits.

"If we can get the walks under control, between his great curveball and his fastball velocity, he can have a great year," Mason said. "With a year under his belt I think we can expect a lot of improvements this year."

Originally signing with the New York Yankees organization in 2010 at age 18, Rivera was phenomenal after coming to the states in 2015. Between 2015 and 2017, Rivera pitched to a 2.14 ERA in 52 appearances. That stretch included a 1.34 ERA across three minor league levels in 2016 and a 1.90 ERA in 2017, along with six saves and a .150 opponent average for Double-A Staten Island.

Skov comes to York after playing last season in the Empire Pro League with the Tupper Lake Riverpigs. With the Riverpigs, he slugged five extra base hits, knocked in six runs, and stole seven bases in just 20 games of work. From Leesburg, VA, Skov played collegiately at Division II UVA Wise.

Mason discovered Skov at a camp in Fort Myers this past winter. While the athleticism jumped off the page, Mason was taken away by Skov's arm.

"Watching him throw the ball from the outfield, it's like the ball had an extra giddy-up to it," he said. "He threw out some pretty good runners, and sometimes we'd even send guys just to test him."

Skov's arm gave Mason another idea at the camp: To test Skov's arm on the pitcher's mound.

"He had good mechanics and was able to put the ball over the plate."

With an arm that has topped out in the triple digits from the outfield, Mason hopes to experiment with Skov in the bullpen when spring training comes around.

The Revs now have 19 players under contract for the 2022 season and will continue to unveil new signings live on Revs Hot Stove Weekly presented by Shipley Energy each Monday at 6 p.m. on SportsRadio 98.9 FM & 1350 WOYK. The next episode is set to air on Monday, March 28.

