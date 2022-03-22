2019 Atlantic League Champion Vladimir Frias Returns

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks today announced the signing of infielder Vladimir Frias. The 2019 Atlantic League champion begins his third season with the Ducks, fifth in the Atlantic League and 14th in professional baseball.

"Vladimir has been an important part of our infield over the past two seasons," said Ducks President/GM Michael Pfaff. "He is a good hitter, covers a lot of ground and shortstop and wants to win another championship with the Ducks."

Frias played 86 games with the Ducks in 2021 after rejoining the team in July. He posted career-high totals in home runs (10), RBIs (60), runs scored (72), hits (102), doubles (21) and total bases (159). The switch-hitter finished the year with a .286/.360/.445 slash line and added 19 stolen bases in 23 attempts. He then played all seven of Long Island's postseason games, leading the team in hits (11) and doubles (3) while batting .333 with one RBI and two runs.

The 35-year-old first joined the Ducks in 2019. He played a career-high 128 games and stole a career-best 28 bases while totaling eight homers, 34 RBIs, 53 runs, 99 hits, 16 doubles and four triples. He then hit .267 and scored six runs in eight playoff games, helping the Ducks win the Atlantic League championship.

Prior to joining the Flock, the Dominican Republic native earned back-to-back ALPB All-Star Game selections with the Lancaster Barnstormers (2017-18). He has previous experience in the San Francisco Giants, Boston Red Sox, Chicago Cubs and Arizona Diamondbacks organizations, reaching Triple-A with the Giants and Diamondbacks. He also spent two seasons with the Gateway Grizzlies of the Frontier League (2012-13) and three with the Kansas City T-Bones of the American Association (2014-16). Frias was originally selected by the Giants in the 30th round of the 2008 amateur draft.

"I'm beyond excited to return to the Ducks for another season," said Frias. "I love playing for this organization and this city and am looking forward to winning another championship."

