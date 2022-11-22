Pair of Cyclones Named to Arizona Fall League All-Star Game

Former Brooklyn Cyclones pitchers Mike Vasil (2022) and Josh Walker (2018, 2019, 2021) were named to the Arizona League Fall Stars Game earlier this month. The AFL is notorious for housing some of the top players in the minor leagues for all big league clubs, making the nomination even greater for two Mets arms who played with Peoria.

Vasil pitched with both Low-A St. Lucie and High-A Brooklyn this season and ranks as the No. 11 prospect in the system. The big right hander hails from Massachusetts and went to the University of Virginia. In the Fall League, Vasil posted a 2.93 ERA in 15.1 innings, striking out 18 batters.

Walker missed most of the 2022 season due to injury after flying through the Mets system in 2021. That year, Walker pitched Brooklyn's Opening Day in Asheville, NC and ended his season with the Triple-A Syracuse Mets. The southpaw posted a 2.89 ERA in 9.1 innings with 14 strikeouts.

Both pitchers made significant contributions to the Cyclones in their time on Coney Island. While Vasil ended his season with Brooklyn returning from injury, there is belief that he will begin his 2023 campaign with Double-A Binghamton. Walker shined in 2018 and in 2021 with the 'Clones and should have a chance to make the big league roster heading into 2023.

