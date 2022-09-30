Painter Named Baseball America Pitcher of the Year

JERSEY SHORE, NJ - Andrew Painter, who spent part of 2022 with the BlueClaws, was named Minor League Pitcher of the Year by Baseball America, it was announced on September 29th.

Painter made eight starts with the BlueClaws, going 3-0 with a 0.98 ERA. In 36.2 innings, he gave up four earned runs while walking seven and striking out 49. He gave up one earned run in his last 33.2 innings with the BlueClaws and did not allow an earned run in his 20 innings with Jersey Shore.

Jersey Shore BlueClaws (@BlueClaws) July 9, 2022 The right-hander, who was the 13th overall pick in the 2021 draft, began the year with Clearwater, where he was 1-1 with a 1.40 ERA in nine games. He was promoted to Double-A Reading on August 15th and made five starts with the Fightin' Phils, going 2-1 with a 2.54 ERA.

Overall in 2022, Painter went 6-2 with a 1.56 ERA adding 155 strikeouts in 103.2 innings against just 25 walks. He struck out 155 of the 401 batters he faced this year (38.7%).

Painter is the Phillies top prospect per MLB Pipeline.

He was the 14th former Phillies first round pick to play for the BlueClaws.

