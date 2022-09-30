$61,000 Donated Through Home Runs for Heroes Program

JERSEY SHORE, NJ - The 2022 Home Runs for Heroes Program wrapped its 14th season scoring $61,000 in grants for 14 nonprofit partners serving local members of the United States Military and Veterans. Each charity partner was assigned an inning at the beginning of the season, and each home run hit at ShoreTown Ballpark during their designated inning scored a $1,000 donation.

"OceanFirst Foundation is honored to work our incredible Home Runs for Heroes partners and we're proud to share that this special program has resulted in $560,000 in grants over 14 amazing Jersey Shore BlueClaws seasons. We take great pride in supporting the local heroes who protect and have served our great nation. Thank you Jersey Shore BlueClaws and Townsquare Media - 96.7/104.1 Cat Country for your partnership over the last 14 Seasons!" - Katherine Durante, Executive Director, OceanFirst Foundation.

"Deborah Hospital Foundation is a grateful partner with OceanFirst Foundation, Jersey Shore BlueClaws, and Townsquare. We're extremely appreciative to have received a $4,000 grant from this year's Home Runs for Heroes Program. The grant will support the HeroCare Connect program which provides high quality concierge healthcare navigation services to Veterans, active duty and retired military, and their dependents. We look forward to participating again next year. Go BlueClaws!" - Steve Toal, Chief Development Officer, Deborah Hospital Foundation.

"Military causes are very close to us all and we're honored that OceanFirst Foundation has continued this amazing program with the BlueClaws once again," said BlueClaws Team President Joe Ricciutti. "The program helps a grouping of amazing, local, charities that help veterans and we thank OceanFirst Foundation for their support."

Recipient organizations included: American National Red Cross, Army Emergency Relief, Catholic Charities (Diocese of Trenton), Ma Deuce Deuce, Chariot Riders, Lt. Dennis W. Zilinski II Memorial Fund, Vetwork, Navy-Marine Corps Relief, National Guard State Family Readiness Council, GI Go Fund, Cape May Coast Guard Foundation, Jewish Federation of Southern Ocean County, Deborah Hospital Foundation, and Homes For All.

The $500,000 mark was eclipsed on the first home run of 2022, hit by DJ Stewart in the second game of the season on April 9th. Baron Radcliff led the team with seven home runs at ShoreTown Ballpark. Rixon Wingrove had six home runs and Carlos De La Cruz added five.

