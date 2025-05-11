Paige Bueckers' Strong Performance in Wings 2025 Preseason Finale!
May 11, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Dallas Wings YouTube Video
Paige Bueckers (15 PTS, 5 REB, 6 AST) DELIVERED in the Dallas Wings final preseason game, securing the DUB vs. Toyota Antelopes
The 29th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW
Check out the Dallas Wings Statistics
