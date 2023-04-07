Padlo Late Game Heroics Propels Bees

Kevin Padlo drilled a pinch hit two run homer in the eighth inning and then closed out the game with an unassisted double play, as the Salt Lake Bees edged the Albuquerque Isotopes 6-5 on Thursday night. With one on and one out, Padlo came in and belted the first pitch he saw over the bullpen in left field to put the Bees ahead to stay. It was the first pinch hit homer for Salt Lake since Taylor Lindsey did it in Fresno on August 30, 2014. In the bottom of the ninth with a runner at first and one out, Michael Toglia lined one that Padlo made a diving catch on and then got up and stepped on first base to end the game.

It was a game that saw five lead changes with the Bees taking their first lead at 2-1 in the third on a mammoth 460 foot home run to straight away center field. The Isotopes went up 3-2 in the third, but Salt Lake regained the lead with two runs in the fifth on an RBI ground out by Michael Stefanic and a run scoring single by Taylor Jones. Zack Weiss (1-0) gave up one run but picked up the win. Austin Warren kept Albuquerque off the board in the eighth and ninth innings for his first save of the season. Livan Soto, Stefanic and Trey Cabbage each had two hits to lead Salt Lake's eleven hit attack.

