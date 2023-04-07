Friday's Round Rock at Sugar Land Game Postponed

SUGAR LAND, Texas - Friday night's game between the Round Rock Express (2-3) and Sugar Land Space Cowboys (3-2) at Constellation Field has been postponed due to rain in the greater Houston area. The game will be made up at a later date.

In order to make up yesterday's postponed contest, the two teams will play a doubleheader tomorrow with game one starting at 6:05 p.m. Game two is scheduled to begin approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of game one. Both contests will be seven innings in length.

Round Rock will send out LHP Cody Bradford (1-0, 0.00) for game one and RHP Kyle Cody (0-0, 6.00) in game two. Sugar Land's starting pitchers for tomorrow are TBD. Voice of the Express, Mike Capps, will cover all the action live from Constellation Field on AM 1300 The Zone with the pregame show beginning at 5:50 p.m. Saturday's games can also be viewed live on MiLB.tv with a valid subscription.

The Express return home on Tuesday, April 11 at 12:05 p.m. to take on the Tacoma Rainiers (Seattle Mariners affiliate) for the first game of a six-game set at Dell Diamond.

