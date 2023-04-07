Friday's Game Between Sugar Land and Round Rock Postponed

Sugar Land, Texas - Friday night's game between the Sugar Land Space Cowboys and Round Rock Express has been postponed due to continuing rain in the Sugar Land area. With a doubleheader already on deck for Saturday, the game will be made up at a later date to be determined.

Fans with tickets to Friday night's game can exchange them for any remaining 2023 Space Cowboys regular season game. Ticket exchanges can be made over the phone or at the Regions Bank Ticket Office during normal business hours. Additionally, the scheduled Jeremy Peña World Series Ring Giveaway presented by Houston Methodist has been moved to Friday, July 14.

The Space Cowboys are now set to continue their series with the Round Rock Express on Saturday night at Constellation Field. To make up for a loss of Thursday night's game, Saturday night will be a doubleheader, with two seven-inning contests. First pitch for game one is scheduled for 6:05 pm and game two will begin approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of game one. Fans with tickets to Saturday's game can use them for entry to both games of the doubleheader.

Saturday features a Space Cowboys Lance McCullers Jr. replica road jersey to the first 2,000 fans presented by Constellation. Gates open at 4:30 pm. The game can be heard locally on ESPN 92.5 FM and online here or seen on MiLB.TV.

