PaddleHeads What's on Deck 9/07 - 9/09

September 5, 2023 - Pioneer League (PL) - Missoula PaddleHeads News Release







Missoula, MT. - It's been a fantastic year at Ogren Park Allegiance Field, and it's not over yet! Our last regular season homestand of the 2023 season starts on Thursday, and you won't want to miss it. We've got beer, food trucks, cash prizes, and more. The only thing we need to get this party started is YOU! Tickets are available online at https://tickets.gopaddleheads.com/#/event-list, by phone at 406-543-3300, or at the PaddleHeads Post (140 N Higgins).

Thursday, September 7th | Thirsty Thursday | 6:00 pm Gates, 7:05 First Pitch

Crack a cold one with us to celebrate the season's final Thursday home game. Thanks to Park Side Credit Union and 96.3 The Blaze for providing Zootown with $3 PBRs until the end of the 7th inning all season long!

Friday, September 8th | Food Truck Frenzy + Cash Giveaway | 5:00 pm Food Trucks, 5:30 Gates, 7:05 First Pitch

Alright, this one is just crazy. Join us before the game to sample from all your favorite food trucks outside the stadium, open until the end of the 7th inning. G et in line early and collect your CASH giveaway. That's right, the first 500 fans through the gates will receive an envelope of cash, with one lucky fan receiving $500.

That'll buy you, like, a lot of hotdogs!

Saturday, September 9th | 2024 PaddleHeads Calendar Giveaway | 6:00 pm Gates, 7:05 First Pitch

Believe it or not, it's already time to start counting down the days until the 2024 season! Help us help you remember the most important day of the year - PHeads Opening Day - by joining us this Saturday to collect your custom PaddleHeads calendar. Keep yourself organized and enjoy our favorite photographs of the 2023 season, free to the first 750 fans!

Playoff Tickets are Available Now!

Playoffs are JUST around the corner, and your PaddleHeads have clinched home-field advantage throughout the tournament! Get your tickets to Game 2 of the Northern Division Playoff Series on Wednesday, September 13th at https://tickets.gopaddleheads.com/#/event-list . We need your help to bring home the 2023 PBL Championship title!

All 96 PaddleHeads Games in 2023 are Streamed on FloSports!

Join us at Ogren Park Allegiance Field, listen at 102.9 ESPN Missoula, or watch at https://flosports.link/41Xn4CL.

Tickets are available now online at https://tickets.gopaddleheads.com/#/event-list or by visiting the PaddleHeads Post (140 N Higgins - 406.543.3300).

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from September 5, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.