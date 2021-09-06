PaddleHeads' Season Finale Approaches

Missoula, MT. - Heading into the final homestand of 2021, the playoff bound PaddleHeads are set to square off with the Billings Mustangs from 9/8 through 9/10. With huge promotions, and limited games remaining, fans are encouraged to act fast and purchase their tickets in advance. Tickets available online at bit.ly/GETTIX21, by phone at 406-543-3300, or at the PaddleHeads Post (140 N Higgins).

- What's on Deck -

Wednesday, September 8 | Woof Wednesday | 6:00pm Gates, 7:05 Start It's the final Woof Wednesday of 2021, thanks to our sponsors, SHEELS and Trail 103.3, every Wednesday we celebrate the furry members of your family. Bring your best friend and enjoy some PaddleHeads baseball.

Thursday, September 9 | FORCE FIESTA & Thirsty Thursday | 6:00pm Gates, 7:05 Start Thursdays are PACKED this year. Alongside our partner 94.9 KYSS FM, enjoy $4 drafts and additional drink specials all night long. So, imagine a STAR... that has WARS... with legendary characters that could be named things like Yoga, or Smarth Zader. We're going to take the ballpark over with a Force Fiesta, with LifeSaders, Force, and a competition of Good v. Evil. You wont want to miss this.

Friday, September 10 | Fan Appreciation, FIREWORKS, Launch-A-Ball | 6:00pm Gates, 7:05 Start The last game of the regular season. You've spent all summer cheering us on, it's now our turn to cheer you on. A night full of prizes, special promotions, and we'll cap the night off with the biggest "Thank You" we can provide, a Season Finale Fireworks Extravaganza!

Experience the return of a fan favorite promotion, Launch-A-Ball. Buy a numbered ball for just a buck - launch your balls at targets for a chance to win HUGE prizes.

Saturday, September 11 | 2021 DIVISIONAL PLAYOFFS | 6:00pm Gates, 7:05 Start The season all comes down to this. Win, and the PaddleHeads are off to the 2021 Pioneer League Championship Series.

With only 4 opportunities left to catch the PaddleHeads record breaking regular season, the time to act is now.

