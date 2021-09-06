Alex Smith Leads Charge in 6-4 Mustangs Win

September 6, 2021 - Pioneer League (PL) - Billings Mustangs News Release







Billings, MT - The Billings Mustangs defeated the Idaho Falls Chukars 6-4 for the final 2021 regular-season game at Dehler Park.

Alex Smith turned in a quality start, firing 5 1/3 innings and striking out eight.

Billings offense struck early scoring five runs in the first three innings against Nick Floyd, the Chukars starter.

After an Anthony Amicangelo sacrifice fly in the first inning, Calvin Estrada answered with an RBI single in the top of the second inning to tie the game at two.

Brandt Broussard and Braydon recorded back-to-back singles to plate three runs in the second inning and retake the lead 4-1.

The Chukars pulled closer with a run in the fifth, sixth, and seventh inning before the Mustangs bullpen blanked the Chukars offense in the final two frames.

Andrew Click earned his third save of the season, retiring the Chukars in order in the ninth inning to complete the Mustangs fifth win of the series 6-4.

The Mustangs (44-49/26-18) will have an off day tomorrow before heading to Missoula on Wednesday where they have to win two of three to make the playoffs. First pitch is scheduled for 7:15 P.M. and don't forget to catch the pre-game show starting at 6:55 P.M. on ESPN Billings 910 AM/105.5 FM or online at espn910.com.

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from September 6, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.