PaddleHeads, Roxy Theater Look Towards Sequel - Centerfield Cinema Returns

April 1, 2021 - Pioneer League (PL) - Missoula PaddleHeads News Release







Missoula, MT. - The Missoula PaddleHeads, in conjunction with the Roxy Theater and Trail 103.3 have announced the continuation of a partnership that brought joy to last year's movie goers all summer long. Where the full line up of films will be announced at a later date, fans of Centerfield Cinema can mark their calendars now - continuing with the Thursday tradition, showings are scheduled for: April 22, April 29, May 6, May 13, June 10, July 22, August 26, September 23 and September 30.

The summer of 2020 saw sixteen of the twenty titles for Centerfield Cinema bring sell-out crowds at the crossroads of the Clark Fork River and Bitterroot Railway. When the 2021 line up is released and tickets go on sale, wishful movie goers will be encouraged to act fast and purchase tickets online in advance, to secure their desired seating locations.

"Last year, we entered this partnership with no idea what to expect, but with one clear goal in mind... provide Western Montana with a series of safe, entertainment filled events throughout the summer." said PaddleHeads' Director of Marketing and Public Relations Taylor Rush. "In a challenging year, Centerfield Cinema quickly became a tradition, an opportunity for our community to gather safely, and an outlet for joy, happiness, and entertainment. The Roxy continues to prove why they are a staple for entertainment in Missoula, and we couldn't be more excited to carry this partnership into 2021."

With Opening Day of the PaddleHeads' 48-game home slate tabbed for May 22 and a full schedule of nonbaseball events to be announced at a later date, 2021 is shaping up to be the most entertaining summer at Ogren Park Allegiance Field that Missoula has ever seen.

Follow the PaddleHeads on their social media platforms or at www.gopaddleheads.com to stay up to date on Centerfield Cinema showings, player signings, promotions and event announcements, and the latest happenings around the franchise.

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from April 1, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.