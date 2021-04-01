Boise Hawks to Hold Open Tryout

BOISE, ID: The Boise Hawks have announced the date of their 2021 Open Tryout Camp at Memorial Stadium. Local baseball talent will have the opportunity to attend the two-day tryout camp at Memorial Stadium (5600 N. Glenwood Street, Boise, ID 83714) on April 30 and May 1. Players with no more than three years of professional experience are welcome to try out.

The two-day tryout camp will begin at 5:00 PM on Friday, April 30 with player check-in, position player warm-up, batting practice, throwing and defensive drills and measuring 60' times. Saturday, May 1 will begin at 1:00 PM with pitchers beginning warm-up, throwing drills, bullpen sessions and throwing live batting practice. Position players will warm-up and take live batting practice.

All interested players must fill out the form at this link - https://forms.office.com/r/ZVM1ZUUMUL - and complete a participant waiver. Players must provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination or the results of a negative COVID-19 test, completed within 72 hours of the Open Tryout Camp. Attending the tryout will not guarantee a spot on the team. In the instance of foul weather on April 30 or May 1, the Tryout Camp will not be rescheduled.

